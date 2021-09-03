Oppo Reno 6 5G Launch Date in Pakistan Confirmed

The wait for Oppo Reno 6 5G is about to end soon. The company has revealed its Oppo Reno 6 5G launch date. The device will launch on September 6 with all the marvelous feature like its predecessor. The company has guaranteed perfect style, technology, and performance this time.

Oppo Reno series always packs some great features and revolutionary specifications. The very first Reno came up with 10X Zoom and OPPO introduced the periscopic lens for the first time. Reno 2 cameup with an exceptional ultra-steady mode, 20X hybrid zoom and Reno2F had the Ultra Night Mode and Ultra Wide Angle camera. While this all was brought for the first time, with Reno3, OPPO redefined picture clarity helping you to capture every tiny detail. Reno4 introduced the AI Color Portrait whereas the Reno4 Pro came with the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge.

Oppo Reno 6 5G Launch Date Confirmed

Since every Reno device come up with something news, we have our hopes high this time as well. While the company has not revealed the features of upcoming Reno 6, rumors suggest that the device will feature its famous Reno Glow design, including the state of art light and colors inspired by unique imagination. It is a mid-range device for basic usage and little bit gaming as well.

Other than this the device is expected to have 6.43″ large display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution. The device will feature 64 mp main camera and Dimensity 900 5G processor. Oppo Reno 6 5G will have 128GB/256GB storage internal storage and 8/12GB RAM which is good enough to help users with multi-tasking. The device will have powerful 43,000 mAH battery which is enough for a device to last for a day without charging.

The company has not announced feature and price officially, so we have to wait for the launch which is just a week ahead.

