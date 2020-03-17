OPPO has launched the Reno3 series back in December in China. Last month, the company has revealed the global version of the Pro. Now the company has revealed the Global Variant of OPPO Reno3. This model has some different specs as compared to the Chinese 5G model. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

OPPO Reno3 Global Variant is Now Live with a 44MP front camera

The phone has a 6.4-inch display of 1080 x 2400px resolution. The phone has a waterdrop notch on the top to house the 44MP front camera. Moreover, the phone has come with an Helio P90 chipset. Also, it has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Fortunately, users can expand storage if they want to.

Furthermore, the phone has come with a quad-camera setup. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 13MP 2x telephoto unit with f/2.4 aperture and an 8MP F/2.2 ultrawide cam. There’s also a 2MP monochrome depth sensor.

Additionally, the phone has a 4,025 mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 Flash charge. The phone has come Android 10 out of the box.

The availability and pricing detail of the phone has not announced.