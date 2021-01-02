In December 2020, OPPO launched its Reno5 5G series including Reno5 and Reno5 Pro. Now the company has introduced a 4G version of the Reno5. The phone is similar to its sibling with some key differences. The main difference is that it is a 4G-enabled phone. OPPO Reno5 4G has launched with the Snapdragon 720G chipset. The same chipset was also used in the Reno4 4G from a few months ago. Anyways, the new phone has come with many improvements over the 4-series. Let’s have a look at them.

First of all, the new phone has a 6.4” AMOLED panel to 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. The resolution remains at 1080p+. Also, the phone has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 64MP main sensor behind a bright f/1.7 aperture. The three remaining modules are – an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera (119°) and two 2MP modules. Moreover, the phone features a 44 MP sensor at the front for selfies.

OPPO Reno5 4G is Now Live with Snapdragon 720G Chipset

The Other key features for cameras include Super Night mode and Live HDR for both photos and videos. There is also a number of fun video modes, from split-screen view to dual exposure.

Furthermore, the phone has a 4,300 mAh battery with 50W charging support. Interestingly, it comes with the same 65W charger as its 5G sibling. The company claims that it will take only 48 minutes to get the phone fully charged. Additionally, the charger supports USB Power Delivery PPS. Also, there’s a 3.5 mm headphone jack onboard.

On the software side, the phone runs ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 out of the box. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. Fortunately, the phone comes with a microSD card support to expand the storage. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1 with aptX HD and LDAC.

Initially, the phone is launching in Vietnam. The company set the price tag of $375 for Vietnam users. However, the availability of other markets is not known yet. The phone is best suitable for markets where 5G is not launched yet. So, we hope to see the phone in Pakistan as well. Let’s see when the company will bring the phone here.