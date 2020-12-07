OPPO is all ready to launch its Reno5 series later this week. The series is expected to include three devices – a vanilla Reno5 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, and Reno5 Pro+ 5G. However, some latest reports claim that OPPO Reno5 LTE Version is Also Coming. The 4G-only version will come with four cameras and SuperVOOC charging.

According to the leaks, the LTE-only Reno5 will have a 6.43” AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution. Additionally, the phone will have a 44MP selfie camera. At the back, there will be a quad setup including 64MP main + 8MP ultrawide and two 2MP auxiliary sensors.

Furthermore, the phone will come with the Snapdragon 720G. The RAM and storage options are not clear yet. Moreover, the phone will come with a 4,310 mAh battery capacity with up to 50W charging support.

If the rumour is true, the 4G version will be those market where 5G has not launched yet. surely, it will have less price as compared to the 5G version.

As far as the specs of other Reno5 models are concerned, the vanilla Reno5 will land with a Snapdragon 765G, a Reno5 Pro with Dimensity 1000+ chipset, and a Reno5 Pro+ with Snapdragon 865.

All Reno5 models have appeared in many leaks and bagged some certifications. Just recently, two phones with model numbers PDSM00 and PDST00 got TENAA certified. These are said to be two versions of the Reno5 Pro 5G. However now, it is confirmed that these are indeed different variants of the OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G as both have been HDR10+ certified.

TENAA listing has also revealed that the coming phone will feature a 6.55″ FullHD+ screen. Moreover, it will pack a 4,250 mAh battery with 65W charging support.

