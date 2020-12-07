Realme Q2 Pro is Now Available in Two More Colours

Back in October, Realme has introduced Q2 series consisting of three phones – Q2, Q2i and Q2 Pro. At the time of launch, the Realme Q2 Pro was available in a Leather Gray and Rainbow gradient. However now, two more colours have joined the family. Realme Q2 Pro is Now Available in Sea Blue and Fantasy White colours.

However, the phone has the same specs as of the original colour variant. The phone has come with the very same Dimensity 800U chipset with 5G support. Also, it has a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 180Hz touch sampling rate and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It seems like the Pro variant does not have a high refresh rate display.

Moreover, it features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera sensor. For storage, the phone can be equipped with up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port.

As far as the pricing details of the phone is concerned, The 8/128 GB version will cost around CNY1,799 ($275). Whereas the 8/256 GB version will go for CNY1,999 ($305). The actual sale will start on December 12 in China.

