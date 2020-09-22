In July, Oppo Watch appears with Google’s Wear OS powering the show but without a key feature — ECG support. Now, the company is getting ready to bring Oppo Watch with ECG. It is probably the first Wear OS watch to support the feature. September 24: the arrival date of Oppo Watch ECG Edition.

Apple Watch first brought support for ECG on a smartwatch to market, but recently Fitbit and Samsung also have adopted the feature. However, not a single Wear OS manufacturer has managed to support the feature.

Oppo Watch ECG Edition to Arrive on September 24

Oppo announced in a post on Weibo, that the Oppo Watch is receiving a new worldwide release that introduces the needed sensors and hardware to perform an electrocardiogram, commonly referred to as an ECG.

The Weibo post says, “Official announcement! #OPPO Watch# The ECG version will be released worldwide on September 24. As a smartwatch that has been certified as a Class II medical device by the National Food and Drug Administration, it protects your heart health. The OPPO Watch ECG version is professional.”

It looks like that Wear OS is going to make up the backbone of the software hereby giving the worldwide release of this new product, but with Oppo’s skin and health apps on top.

According to GSMArena, the US FDA has also granted clearance but Oppo says it already has clearance from Chinese authorities to support this ECG functionality.

