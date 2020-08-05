OPPO watch gives 16 hours of battery life in 15 minutes

Oppo has incorporated the fast-charging technology into the first smartwatch, the long-awaited Oppo Watch, which smartphones are renowned for VOOC Flash Charging gives the watch enough power to last for 16 hours with only 15 minutes spent charging in, ensuring you can take full advantage of its sleep monitoring and special exercise workouts if you have charged it overnight.

Short battery life is a big wearable device major problem and while the overall operating period of the Oppo Watch for 30 hours is not exceptional, the 15-minute charging window benefits. The Watch is marketed as watch with a emphasis on fitness and wellbeing, with onboard sleep monitoring. This also has an uncommon five-minute workout option, and voice coaching is offered. We have yet to see anything in practice, so it seems like a perfect complement to standard apps such as breathing drills and instructions to get up.

The Watch does look familiar on the subject of appearances. It bears a remarkable similarity to the Apple Watch, with Oppo being one of the first manufacturers to hand over a circular one a square-ish frame. There are two models — a black or gold 46 mm variant and the pink, Pink Rose, or Mist Silver 41 mm Watch variant.

Oppo announced early on an Watch. The 46 mm variant will not be available until October, when it will cost about $482 or 369 British pounds. Which positions it against the Apple Watch Series 5, and far more than most WearOS smartwatches. The 41 mm variant is cheaper, at around $299, at 229 pounds, and will be released on September 3. Oppo has no plans at this time to launch any Watch in the U.S.