Pakistan Bans TikTok App

Once again, Pakistan has banned TikTok in the country after reviewing a complaint. Yesterday, the Pakistan Tele­com Authority (PTA) directed internet service providers to block access to TikTok app on immediate basis, and now the short video sharing ent­er­tainment app has become inaccessible in the country as it is blocked by the authority.

A high court in the city of Peshawar ordered the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content. PHC Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan released the directions.

Pakistan Bans the TikTok App

The PTA said in a statement: “In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App.”

In respectful compliance to the orders of the Peshawar High Court, PTA has issued directions to the service providers to immediately block access to the TikTok App. During the hearing of a case today, the PHC has ordered for the blocking of App. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) March 11, 2021

The TikTok app claimed in a statement that the app was focusing to maintain a safe and positive in-app environment.