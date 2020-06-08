GSMA Launches Report ‘Pakistan Progressing Towards a Fully-Fledged Digital Economy’ GSMA Report Highlights Mobile is the dominant form of digital connectivity in Pakistan, with 89 million unique subscribers as of the end of 2019

At a high-level event between the Government of Pakistan and mobile industry leaders, the GSMA on Monday launched a report, ‘Pakistan: Progressing Towards a Digital Economy‘, outlining the importance of the mobile sector to realising the country’s Digital Pakistan vision. Highlighting the industry’s vital contribution to the health and development of the economy, the report showed how the mobile industry is redefining the way individuals, businesses and state bodies function and interact. The event, held at the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, discussed how Pakistan could advance digital and economic inclusion through mobile.

GSMA Launches Report ‘Pakistan Progressing Towards a Fully-Fledged Digital Economy’

“The GSMA congratulates the digital leadership and foresight of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, for the successful collaboration with our industry during the COVID19 pandemic,”

said Julian Gorman, Head of Asia Pacific, GSMA.

“This demonstrates mobile’s potential, to unlock digital transformation for millions of Pakistanis, as well as drive social and economic growth for the country. Additionally, it is critical to achieve Pakistan’s Digital Vision, of a prosperous and innovative digital economy, that the fundamentals of inclusive mobile broadband and a sustainable mobile sector are established.

During the event, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication launched the GSMA report and emphasised,

“The government, in tandem with the private sector and the wider mobile ecosystem, must work together collaboratively to deliver the promise of a Digital Pakistan. The mobile industry is an important partner to deliver transformational change in the digital era and ensure that we bridge the digital divide.”

Report Findings

Mobile at the Heart of Pakistan’s Digitisation Journey – With decelerating GDP growth, compounded by a rising population, the jobs, taxes and productivity gains generated by the digital ecosystem will be pivotal to supporting the health of Pakistan’s economy and society moving forward.

– With decelerating GDP growth, compounded by a rising population, the jobs, taxes and productivity gains generated by the digital ecosystem will be pivotal to supporting the health of Pakistan’s economy and society moving forward. A Market of Potential but an Imperative for Change – Having dedicated efforts to economic stability, Prime Minister Imran Khan has now committed the government’s full attention to the 2017 Digital Pakistan policy which provides the spark and mandate for change. Still, the structural transformation will not be instantaneous.

– Having dedicated efforts to economic stability, Prime Minister Imran Khan has now committed the government’s full attention to the 2017 Digital Pakistan policy which provides the spark and mandate for change. Still, the structural transformation will not be instantaneous. Policy Key to Fulﬁlling Digital Objectives – To achieve digital ambitions and unleash the potential of the mobile economy, the leading role of the government must be to broaden access to high-quality mobile broadband networks, affordable services and smartphones. Fair and predictable regimes for spectrum licensing and tax are central to this, to unlock the huge growth potential, investment and societal beneﬁts associated with a better connected, modern Pakistan that ensures no one is left behind.

The roundtable participants agreed that mobile technology presents a significant opportunity to achieve Pakistan’s national development plans. Discussion at the event affirmed the need for the public and private sectors to work hand in hand, as well as across many different government agencies to achieve the Digital Pakistan vision.

You can Download the report From HERE