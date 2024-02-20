Pakistan has cheapest mobile internet rates in Asia – Right Approach?

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released its annual report, in which different key metrics and achievements of the telecom sector were mentioned. Keeping in mind that mobile connectivity holds the key in this modern, interconnected world, the report revealed that Pakistan has the cheapest mobile internet rates in Asia. Globally, Pakistan comes in sixth position in terms of mobile internet rates.

The report gathers data from cable.co.uk, which measures data rates per GB (gigabyte) of telecom operators around the globe. As per the data, on average, Pakistan offers a USD 0.12 per GB data rate, which is considerably low. Moreover, among the data packages, the lowest rate data package has a price of USD 0.005 per GB and the highest rate data package has a price of USD 7.59. It is pertinent to mention here that these results are based on the analysis of 56 data plans.

What should be done?

As mobile data usage continues to increase, telecom operators in Pakistan have the opportunity to maximize their revenue potential by strategically adjusting their pricing models and data packages. While offering affordable rates is essential for promoting digital inclusion and expanding access to mobile services, operators must also strike a balance by executing sustainable pricing strategies that secure long-term profitability and investment in network infrastructure. Both of these things hold the key to launching 5G in Pakistan.

However, it’s essential to tread cautiously when considering rate increases, as overly steep hikes could potentially alienate customers and hinder adoption, particularly in a market where affordability remains a key concern for many.