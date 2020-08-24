Pakistan to introduce Virtual Health System soon

The development is part of the provincial government’s health sector reform program that attracted considerable attention from local and international players during the Covid-19 challenges in Pakistan, demanding firm measures and prompt response in the midst of any chaotic situation.

Health professionals said the development of virtual clinics and telemedicine program appears as a blessing for patients in Pakistan, particularly who have to drive often to see their doctors, wait for hours, and face the hassle of clinic and hospital medical services, adding that this facility will save thousands of patients from inconvenience.

In the midst of the numbers of interventions and recognition from the medical community, the situation has also drawn the attention of the authorities, who are now taking the revolutionary concept into the process to strengthen the regional health care system.

The rising trend across the world and the pandemic potential inspired many local operators to come up with the revolutionary concept but only a handful have fulfilled the demands so far. The Ehad Virtual Health (EVH) has emerged popular as one of the very few virtual health network ventures.

We unveiled Pakistan’s first and only virtual treatment center in Karachi providing nurse-assisted teleconsultation, home laboratory selection, radiological procedures at the bedside of patients at their house, and distribution of medication at their doorstep, “said Dr. Anam Daayem of the EVH.

The government on the other hand is determined to regulate the sector which it says “has a future” and the challenges like Covid-19 demand more effective and parallel healthcare system across the country. All doctors who log on the site must undergo a verification process. The great thing about getting a telehealth platform is that health care experts from overseas will also participate effectively. But the process for physicians overseas is different from this one.