Pakistani students won the second and third prizes in the Network Track and third prizes in the Innovation Track at the Huawei ICT Competition 2022-2023. It was a competition between finalists in 146 teams from 36 countries.

Before the Final, more than 120,000 students from more than 2,000 universities in 74 countries and regions around the world took part in the ICT Competition.

Pakistani Students Secure Top Positions in Huawei ICT Competition 2023

The winner of the second prize in the Network Track comprised Muhammad Faeez, Asad Anwer, and Faheem Yar Khuhawar from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro and Maryam Fareed from Lahore College for Women University. While the team made of Fatima Shafique from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Eman Yaqoob from Lahore College for Women University, Umar Raza from FAST-nu Islamabad, and Muhammad Zubair from the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore bagged the third prize in the same category, among other teams globally.

Additionally, both Team Glam from Pakistan comprising Hasan Ali Khattak, Moaaz Tameer, and Sidra Farooqui and Team Quran Ustads comprising Minhal Zafar, Hyder Ali, Muhammad Shaheer, and Noor-ul-ain from FAST – National University of Computer and Emerging Sciences, Islamabad won the third prize in the Innovation Track, among other teams globally.

This year, the proportion of female contestants in the global final exceeded 21%, an increase of 8% compared to three years ago.

Teams from the Middle East and Central Asia performed with distinction at this year’s event. Apart from the Pakistan teams, the teams from the UAE and Kazakhstan won the first prize in the Network Track. Whereas teams from Iraq, Jordan, and Bahrain won the second prize in the Network Track among other teams globally.

Additionally, the team from Saudi Arabia won the third prize in the Network Track among other teams globally. The teams from Jordan and Kazakhstan won the third prize in the Cloud and Innovation tracks.