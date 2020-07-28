The inception of Tesla Motors brought a revolution in the world of automobiles by inventing fully electric cars. This had a spillover effect around the world with every country planning to bring electric vehicles in place of conventional ones. Though, the transformation will take a huge amount of time and can only be achieved in a step by step process. The charging station is also one of the steps. Keeping that in mind, Pakistan’s first Electric Vehicle (Car) Charging Station has been made functional and set up a few days back in the federal capital of Islamabad.

Pakistan’s First-Ever EV Charging Station Set up in Islamabad

The first charging station has been installed at the Pakistan State Oil (PSO), F-7 Markaz by Barqtron Energy Company. The charging station was made operational after the successful completion of the supply, installation, and commissioning of First Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger for PSO.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Science and Technology termed this step as a welcoming move for Pakistan which would soon see electric vehicles moving on its roads.

In a recent tweet, the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the opening of EV (E-vehicles) charging stations would help encourage electric vehicles as future transportation.

The minister also said that there would be only 1% duty on the setting up of new EV’s Manufacturing Units in Pakistan. Along with that, the Ministry of Science and Technology is also operating on a policy to transform all the vehicles on battery power in the near future. This is a good initiative and must be lauded by everyone.

