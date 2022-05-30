PCAA Prohibits the Use of Smartphones for Lower Staff at Islamabad International Airport

As a security measure, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has prohibited low-level employees such as porters, loaders, etc, from using smartphones at Islamabad International Airport. However, the authority has permitted the use of feature or keypad cell phones within the airport.

Furthermore, the authority also instructed agency and airline division heads to guarantee full compliance with the directive. As in the case of noncompliance, serious steps could be taken against the violators.

It was noted with great worry by airport management that these employees were openly using their smartphones without any restriction which can lead to an accident. This is not ideal from a security standpoint because criminals and smugglers could use the staff to carry out their nefarious plans or engage in unlawful activities as a result of latter sharing images or films of the airport’s sensitive locations on social media.

However, on the contrary, a senior airport official said that the employees were concerned about the ban on smartphone use, alleging that it would hinder their productivity and lead to conflicts with security staff.

Earlier, the Rawalpindi district administration was instructed to take suitable measures for the airport’s safety and security after the airport management pointed out various security failures while citing a security audit completed earlier this year.

We can’t foresee the efficacy of this move by PCAA, but in our opinion, it is a bit exclusionary, as it should have involved all the staff (low-level or high level).

