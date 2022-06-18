Phone Call loadshedding? Telecom firms hint of this new crisis

Following a massive tax increase, telecom companies have raised the alarm and warned of implementing phone Call Loadshedding’ across the country, similar to power outages, according to ARY News on Friday.

During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, telecommunications officials informed senators that, like electricity, phone call loadshedding would occur in the coming day.

Representatives from the telecom companies briefed members of the Senate’s standing committee. According to them, the government increased the import levy on fibre optics by 15%, resulting in a massive increase in the advance tax.

“We demand that the advance tax on fibre optic imports be reduced to 8%.” The telecom industry’s equipment has been designated as a luxury item. The import duty has also been raised by 20%.”

“Only 10% of Pakistan’s towers were equipped with fibre optics,” they stated. We will lose the global race as a result of the difficult telecom decisions. People will be unable to use ATMs unless fibre optic cables are installed.”

After hearing the telecom companies’ arguments, the Senate committee recommended that the federal government reduce relevant taxes on fibre optic imports.

