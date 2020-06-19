Pinterest Styled App ‘KEEN’ launched by Google

Google’s internal incubator’s team attempted to develop experimental an app named ‘Keen’. It would be a rival app that would draw people’s attention to something more interesting by using AI technology. It is now available on app stores and on the web.

Its co-founder, Adam says, that Keen would be an alternative source to browsing online feeds. It will provide you array of topics, whether its baking, crafting or even getting into birding or typography. Keen helps you to curate your loved material, share your set with others and discover fresh content depending on what you saved.

So what does Keen have that Pinterest doesn’t? Sources claims that it has a very helpful content related to your interest and it does helps you to be a pro in anything. It means if you are not an expert or pro in something you keen to do, you can browse it and start finding how to fix it. You can save interesting links which are helpful to your interest.

But it is not that Pinterest still doesn’t spend strongly in AI. And although the potential of machine learning to identify trends in data goes beyond that of humans in certain ways, in terms of specific hobbies and interests.

To use Keen, which is available on the web as well as on Android, first sign in with your Google account and enter a topic you would like to search.