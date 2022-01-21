Galaxy S22 Ultra to be Launched Next Month Confirms Samsung

It has been a few months we have been hearing about the Samsung’s new releases. At last Samsung has confirmed the launch of its flagship phone Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra in the next month. The President and Head of MX Business of Samsung Electronics, Mr. TM Roh posted in his blog with a video teaser. Both these postings confirmed the many rumors that we have been hearing about the Samsung S22 Ultra release.

Mr. Roh confirmed that S22 Ultra will be released in the next month Unpacked event. Mr. Roh’s statements were deciphered and the subliminal messages hidden in his statements are taken as hints pointing towards the star of launching event.

Mr. Roh said “the next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device”.

Mr. Roh’s statement clearly points that Samsung’s Note line is having a comeback this year. We did not get any Note model in 2021 but this year we will; not as the Note line but with a new name i.e. Galaxy S22 Ultra. We have already heard and seen the resemblance of S22 Ultra with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. A new feature that we will see in the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the built-in stylus with the lowest touch latency.

In the end of his blog Mr. Roh said “Get ready for the ultimate Ultra experience”

With this statement Mr. Roh clearly said it that the company’s up-next high-end smartphone will be S22 Ultra and not S22 Note.

Regarding the specs of the Samsung S22 Ultra, it was said that with the new flagship phone, one will be able to take the best pictures ever, they will be the brightest photos and videos. With the Samsung S22 Ultra, the device will have great power, speed and tools that can’t be found in any competing device. It will be giving cutting edge innovations.

The teaser video that was posted is below:

We have heard great things about the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the company has added more to our curiosity and expectations, now we have to wait till its launched next month, to put it to test.

