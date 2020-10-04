Xiaomi is all ready to launch one more variant in its Poco brand. Poco C3 will launch on October 6. However now, a few days before launch, Poco C3 Camera details revealed. Let’s see what the company will bring in the camera department on the phone.

First of all, Poco C3 will feature a triple camera setup on the back. These cameras will be placed in a squircle-shaped module together with the LED flash. The back cameras setup will have a 13MP primary camera joined by macro and depth units.

Poco C3 Camera Detail Revealed Ahead of Launch

Get ready to own the photography game. The #GameChang3r is arriving on 6th October @ 12PM on @Flipkart. RT if you want to own the #POCOC3 before anyone else. Find out more 👉 https://t.co/6mcS8pyRWf pic.twitter.com/McjvM3rcur — POCO India #POCOC3 (@IndiaPOCO) October 2, 2020

You can clearly see in the rendered video that the triple camera setup has Poco branding underneath. Also, the C3 has a two-tone design.

The company has not announced the entire specs sheet of the C3 yet. However, thanks to rumours we still know something more about the phone. The phone will come with Helio G35 SoC. Moreover, it will have a 6.53″ HD+ display. There will be a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging support. Some reports also claim that it will be a rebranded Redmi 9C.

So, we can say that the phone will have a 5MP selfie camera. But like the Poco C3, the Redmi 9C doesn’t have a two-tone design and the back has a textured finish from top to bottom. It also has “AI Camera” written below the rear cameras.

No worries, we will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.