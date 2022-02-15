Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to be Rebranded as POCO F4 GT

According to the new report regarding the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, it will be officially launched in China tomorrow. As per the report it has the model number 21121210C. The rumor has it that for International market it will be rebranded as POCO F4 GT.

According to the reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav POCO F4 GT launch might be close by as it has got a number of certifications. The tipster has shared the screenshots of FCC, IMEI, EEC, and TUV certifications of POCO F4 GT. According to the FCC certification the device will be equipped with MIUI 13. Furthermore the device will also support Bluetooth, Dual-Band Wi-Fi and n5 / n7 / n38 / n41 / n77 5G bands.

Last time the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition was rebranded and launched as POCO F3 GT in the International market. So this year we can expect the same protocol for Redmi K50 Gaming Edition to be rebranded and Launched as POCO F4 GT.

Regarding the different specs of the device lets have an overview. It is said to be be having a 6.67-inch 120Hz FHD+ OLED display. It will e equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 with the RAM of 12GB and internal storage of 256GB. The battery capacity will be 4,700 mAh with a 120 fast charging tech. In the camera department it will be having a triple camera module of Sony IMX686 64-megapixel.

In the box we will be getting the mobile phone a charging brick, a USB-C cable, SIM eject tool, a USB-C to 3.5mm headphone adapter, a protective case, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Guide, and Safety Information.

Till the device is not launched we can only speculate about it. So we should attach our expectations to the numerous news we hear as they can be just a rumor and not what the company plan.

