The predecessor of the phone, the Poco M5 was a 4G-only smartphone. The company did not launch any member of the M5 series with 5G connectivity. Even the Poco M5s comes with 4G connectivity. However now, the Country Head of Poco and Xiaomi, Himanhsu Tandon, confirmed that Xiaomi Poco M6 will come with 5G connectivity.

You will be surprised to know that the previous versions of the Poco M series including M3 and M4 have launched with 5G connectivity. Only the Poco M5 was missing the 5G connectivity.

Xiaomi Poco M6 Teaser Confirms 5G Connectivity

Check Also: Xiaomi Launches Redmi Note 12 Series Inspiring Users to “Live Vivid”

Anyhow, there’s no word on what chipset will bring the next-gen connectivity. We will definitely get more information about the phone in the coming days.

The only thing we know so far is that the phone will have a dual camera setup on a flat camera island that is closer to the M4 than the M5.

As far as its pricing is concerned, we are hoping that it will be a budget-friendly phone. The Poco M series is affordable and popular in Pakistan. Poco M4 in Pakistan costs you around PKR 36,999. Whereas the Poco M4 Pro 5G is available at the price tag of PKR 44,999. There are many online stores available where you can get the phone at a discounted price.

We are also not sure when the company will launch this phone. But we are hoping to get this phone by the end of the third quarter of 2023. Till then do tell us what you think of this phone in the comment section below.