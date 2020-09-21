“PS5 pre-order was a mess”, SONY apologizes

Have you tried pre-ordering a PlayStation 5 for any tough time? Way from being the only one. Sony apologised for failed PS5 pre-orders, adding that the operation “should have been much easier.” It vowed that in the “next few days” more consoles would be available for pre-order, and stores would notify consumers when those additional units would be available.

Sony now says it will announce more pre-order PS5 consoles “within the next few days,” pledging to share more information with retailers. If those preorders will be shipped on the launch day is not clear, and Sony is also promising “more PS5s will be available by the end of the year.”

Yesterday Amazon has began advising consumers that some of its PS5 preorders would arrive after launch day, most likely because the store doesn’t know precisely how many units it will get.

This is an issue that console makers like to have, to some extent — it makes it clear that demand for PS5 is strong. Still, with one of Sony’s most significant products, it’s not the best start to sales.

On Wednesday Sony tweeted that preorders began on Thursday, and then two hours later Walmart pushed off the preorders for the PS5. As soon as we get them from retailers, we will share PS5 preorder info, but if you’re interested in purchasing Sony’s next-gen console.