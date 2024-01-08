Sony Interactive Entertainment is gearing up to dispatch 25 million PS5s within Fiscal Year 2023, culminating on March 31, 2024. This monumental target stands as the largest hardware shipment objective in PlayStation’s history. As of the first half of the fiscal year (Q1-Q2 FY23), Sony remains 16 million consoles away from reaching this ambitious goal.

However, this might just be the beginning of Sony’s substantial shipment plans. According to insights from a Games Industry.biz article, Toyo Securities, a Japanese analyst firm, anticipates Sony’s shipment of 18.5 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the subsequent Fiscal Year 2024 timeline.

Sony Set to Ship 18.5 Million PS5s Next Fiscal Year

If Sony manages to hit the 25 million sales mark for FY23 and follows it up with an additional 18.5 million consoles shipped for FY24, the cumulative lifetime shipments of PlayStation 5 units worldwide would soar to 81.9 million.

These projections draw parallels with the past performance of the PS4. On a comparable basis, the PlayStation 4 achieved consecutive shipments of 20 million and 19 million during FY16 and FY17, respectively.

For these forecasts to materialize, Sony needs to secure adequate parts contracts without adversely impacting profits. Sony’s objective remains to sell and dispatch all PS5 consoles at a profit rather than a loss. The Japanese electronics giant has demonstrated commendable progress in reducing the costs associated with console shipments through several hardware revisions. This includes the introduction of the new PS5 Slim model, featuring units that are disc-less by default. These innovations reflect Sony’s commitment to streamlining production and enhancing profitability.

