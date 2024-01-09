Recent reports suggest that Xbox Game Studios is eyeing the possibility of expanding the reach of their popular game Sea of Thieves beyond the confines of Xbox consoles and PC, potentially landing on PS5 and Nintendo Switch platforms. Rumours ignited over the weekend, hinting that the acclaimed 2023 Hi-Fi Rush might venture onto gaming arenas beyond Xbox’s usual terrain, stirring a mixed bag of reactions within the Xbox community. Many argued that this move would blur the lines of exclusivity traditionally associated with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X or S.

Sea of Thieves is Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch

Now, amidst this buzz, Sea of Thieves emerges as the next potential candidate to transcend platform barriers, opening its world to PlayStation and Switch players. Stephen Totilo, a reputable reporter, unveiled insider insights indicating that Sea of Thieves could be in Microsoft’s considerations for a PlayStation 5 debut. Totilo hinted at a possibility of this release surfacing in the early chapters of 2024, although he acknowledged his inability to confirm if Sea of Thieves’ PS5 journey remains a priority within Xbox’s circles, despite earlier indications.

In parallel, Jeff Grubb from Giant Bomb chimed in today, echoing murmurs about Microsoft’s contemplation of Sea of Thieves spreading its sails onto the PS5 horizon. Furthermore, Grubb tantalizingly suggested the potential for Sea of Thieves to navigate its way onto the Nintendo Switch. However, Grubb cautiously labelled these as unverified whispers, urging caution in accepting his statements as concrete truth for the time being.

The prospect of Sea of Thieves crossing over to PS5 and Switch might raise eyebrows initially, but Xbox has shown a more open attitude toward expanding its first-party game lineup beyond the confines of its ecosystem. Notably, Xbox Game Studios has consistently released new Minecraft iterations across various platforms and has announced similar intentions for Call of Duty.

This could signal a strategic move by Xbox leadership to aggressively widen the Xbox brand’s reach by introducing some of its cherished exclusives to a broader audience throughout 2024. As the gaming landscape continues to evolve, these potential expansions hint at a shift in the traditional boundaries of platform exclusivity in the gaming sphere.

