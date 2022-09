PTCL Group and Akhuwat collaborate to provide food assistance to affected families in Balochistan

PTCL Group and Akhuwat Foundation collaborated to provide food assistance to flood affected families in five districts of Balochistan, including Qilla Saifullah, Loralai, Sibi, Lasbela and Lasbela (Uthal). President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf presented a cheque to Dr. Amjad Saqib, Founder and Chairman Akhuwat Foundation in Lahore.

Speaking at the ceremony, President and Group CEO PTCL, Hatem Bamatraf said:

“PTCL Group appreciates Akhuwat Foundation’s role in bringing relief to the flood affected communities across the country and would like to help the foundation to reach out to more deserving families. The scale of devastation is unprecedented, which is why it is important that everyone contributes to the relief and rebuilding process. Being a Pakistani company, PTCL Group has extended a helping hand during these testing times. The contribution to Akhuwat is part of PTCL Group’s PKR 1.75 billion pledge for relief activities and I hope it will help rehabilitate displaced families.”

Also speaking at the event, Founder & Chairman Akhuwat Foundation, Dr. Amjad Saqib said: “We are grateful to PTCL Group for extending the much-needed support to the flood affected communities of Balochistan. The impact on local communities is extremely overwhelming and the relief and rehabilitation work needs to be paced up. I find it heartening that the corporate sector is stepping up to make a difference in the lives of people, who have lost family members, homes and sources of sustenance. I am positive that our nation will emerge stronger from the crisis due to its resilience and unwavering support from organizations such as PTCL.”

PTCL Group has taken multiple initiatives to provide relief to the flood affected communities. Earlier, PTCL opened the doors of its medical centers nationwide to provide emergency health and care to the affected communities. In addition, despite power outages, Ufone 4G worked round the clock to ensure that its mobile network remained operational to aid relief activities, besides offering free calls to help people stay in touch with their friends and family.

