Siraj-ul-Haq Commits to Ethical Social Media Use for Positive Change

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) president Sirajul Haq highlighted a commitment to ethical participation during the party’s social media convention held on Sunday in Peshawar. Siraj-ul-Haq, while emphasizing the importance of social media, stressed that while the party would use these channels for campaigning, it would not engage in false propaganda against any individual or group.

During the convention, Sirajul Haq stated that the fundamental goal of JI’s social media activities was to discover and develop the leadership of the next generation. He emphasized that the Islamabad High Court had examined the social media departments of several political parties and determined that the JI’s social media wing was free of falsehoods and misinformation.

Asserting a principled position, Sirajul Haq stated that the party’s use of social media will be in line with the ideals of Allah’s religion and to combat corruption. He emphasized that up until February 8, everyone should work together to use social media for the benefit of the nation and that the power of the people’s votes will shape the next administration.

Sirajul Haq went on to say that he was certain that the only way to properly challenge individuals who backed Israel was to use social media strategically. He admitted that Pakistanis were standing in sympathy with Gaza’s oppressed Muslims.

In practice, Sirajul Haq saw the JI convention as an important step in realizing the ideal of a happy, clean, and green Pakistan. The notion that social media should be used ethically and constructively coincides with the larger objective of cultivating a good and responsible online presence, ultimately contributing to a more educated and informed society.

Effective engagement with the youth and actively including them in the nation’s political processes is a critical factor in a nation’s progress, and social media can play a critical role in it. The recognition of the importance of social media by political parties is an encouraging indicator, emphasizing their genuine desire to engage with the nation’s larger public, particularly the youth. This strategy also resonates with Pakistan’s demographic environment, where, as of January 2023, the country has 71.70 million social media users, accounting for 30.1 percent of the entire population, according to Datareportal. It is worth noting that one-third of Pakistan’s population is between the ages of 10 and 24, highlighting the importance of the young demographic. (UNFPA)

On the other hand, PML-N leader Saad Rafique stated during a media conference that “what happens in cyberspace is not happening on the streets.” It shows his disillusionment about the impact of cyberspace on actual societal dynamics and points to PML-N’s failure to recognize online platforms’ revolutionary potential, particularly in organizing and empowering youth within the political landscape.

Siraj-ul-haq’s acknowledgement of social media’s critical role in awareness and education is an encouraging statement; other political parties need to acknowledge this and strategize accordingly.