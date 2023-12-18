PTI Makes History with Groundbreaking Virtual Jalsa Despite Internet Disruptions

In a historic move marking a paradigm shift in Pakistan’s political landscape, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) organized a one-of-a-kind virtual jalsa on social media platforms on December 17, 2023.

The architects behind this groundbreaking digital event were Jibran Ilyas and Azhar Mashwani, supported by a cadre of dedicated social media workers and enthusiasts. Notably, PTI leaders also actively participated in the digital jalsa, delivering insights and messages, with a special address from party Supremo, Imran Khan.

The PTI digital media wing orchestrated the action, which presented a brand-new challenge for rival political organizations in the rapidly expanding digital world amid the significant obstacles faced by party members, leaders, and supporters over the previous seven months.

Although things were not simple in the digital sphere, social media platforms across Pakistan witnessed significant disruption, affecting prominent services such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, according to the internet monitoring website Netblocks.

Users in major cities like as Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad began reporting issues accessing social media sites just after 8 p.m. During the outage, users reportedly reported slow internet connectivity.

Netblocks, a famous internet monitoring group, quickly reported the occurrence, calling it a “nation-scale disruption.” The cause of the outage is still unknown.

But despite the issues, the PTI social media group managed to create history by organizing the largest social media gathering of its supporters. Following are some of the interesting stats being shared on social media about the first virtual jalsa:

4 million views on Facebook

2 million views on Youtube

1 million views on Twitter Live streaming

5 million listeners on Twitter Space

4 top trends on Twitter with more than 650 lakh tweets!!

Reasons behind PTI’s social media power?

Given Pakistan’s socio-demographic environment, the PTI’s creative strategy is positioned for success. With 71.70 million social media users in the nation, accounting for 30.1 percent of the overall population as of January 2023 (DataReportal), the digital jalsa approach corresponds with current communication and engagement trends. Notably, this astonishing amount highlights social media’s widespread effect and reach across the country.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), one-third of Pakistan’s population is between the ages of 10 and 24, which is particularly significant. This demographic insight emphasizes the critical role of youthful voices and viewpoints in influencing the nation’s conversation and political environment. PTI’s push into the internet arena strategically positions the party to resonate with this critical demographic, perhaps tapping into the energy and passion of a tech-savvy youth population.

PTI was an early adopter of social media in Pakistan, recognizing its importance and spending heavily since the creation of its social media accounts in 2011, while the technology was still in its infancy in the nation.

PTI’s vibrant and engaged social media team is critical and responsible for content production, connection with followers, and comment response. The team also analyzes social media trends to tailor the party’s discourse, something no other political party does.

Furthermore, PTI’s technical investment includes social media analytics tools and management platforms, which allow the organization to analyze performance and find areas for development. PTI strategically focuses on young people, personalizing its content to address issues like education, jobs, and social justice.

PTI makes good use of visuals, including films, photos, and infographics, to increase interaction and deliver information. The party engages with supporters directly. PTI’s influence is further boosted by celebrity endorsements, with Pakistani celebrities boosting the party on their social media profiles.

PTI excels in story construction, using social media to consistently reinforce its leader, Imran Khan, and key ideals. The PTI’s expert use of social media extends to mobilizing followers for marches, rallies, and events, demonstrating a degree of effectiveness not shared by any other party.

Importantly, the PTI has cultivated a distinct image as a fresh and independent political entity, free of the perceived corruption and nepotism associated with old, traditional parties. This attitude is reflected in the PTI’s social media material, which criticizes the status quo while promising a better future for Pakistan.

The ‘digital jalsa’ has reshaped political outreach techniques by harnessing the force of the internet sphere in a country where digital realities are fast gaining traction. The PTI’s entry into the virtual world demonstrates its flexibility for modern problems and marks a dramatic break from traditional political campaign standards. The success of the digital jalsa, as the party pioneers this uncharted territory, has the potential to transform the dynamics of political involvement, setting a pattern for the future in Pakistan’s ever-changing political landscape.

ALSO READ: PTI Can’t Win Upcoming Elections with its Social Media Dominance: PML-N