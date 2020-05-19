Are you addicted to PUBG and so lost in the battlegrounds? If yes! then start practising to withdraw the PUBG addiction as PTA to decide over the banning PUBG in Pakistan. On Monday, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) was directed by Lahore High Court (LHC) to decide to ban the popular mobile phone online game, Player Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) in Pakistan.

PUBG Addicted? LHC Directs PTA to Decide to Kill PUBG Addiction in Pakistan

The petitioner, Faizan Maqsood, filed the petition against the online game in LHC. Justice Atir Mahmood headed a division bench of the LHC and heard a petition from a citizen. The petitioner claimed that the online game is impacting the children’s mental health adversely. After listening to the petition, Justice Atir Mahmood ordered PTA to take action against it within six weeks.

Pakistan will not be the first country in the world to put ban on the PUBG. Jordan also banned the game because of its negative effects. Iraq, Nepal, the Indian state of Gujarat and the Indonesian province of Aceh also put a ban on online game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Well, a matter of the fact is that most parents in Pakistan are getting worried due to PUBG addiction in their children. According to them, their kids are not properly concentrating on their studies as they are so busy in search of weapons. However, not only kids, the majority of Pakistani youth is so lost in the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and due to the PUBG addiction, Pakistani youth is unable to do something productive in the real world.

