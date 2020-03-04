We know all the PUBG fans were waiting for the new update and the good news is that a new update 0.17.0 of PUBG Mobile is going to hit your devices. The new update is bringing some new features along with some improvements to the most popular multiplayer game. Players will get to enjoy a 2nd Year Anniversary: Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel, an Arctic Mode, new weapon, Hardcore Mode, Death Replay, and Colorblind Mode.

The new update is taking a 1.69GB on Android while 1.95GB on iOS devices. The company has also mentioned clearly that players couldn’t play with each other in case they are playing on different versions of the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update is Live Now

The company creator has shared on its website that the 2nd Year Anniversary: Amusement Park Mode in Classic Erangel is going to appear on March 12 which will let you enter Amusement Park Mode during matchmaking for Erangel. In addition, this is coming with old school amusement parks appear in three locations on the map.

Players will get experience the interactive arcade machines which will be activated with the use of tokens. The new update is bringing much more to the game that will make you more excited which include Hunt Game, What’s in the Box, Space War, and Shooting Range.

All the Players in the new update can also enjoy jumping Trampoline and Reverse Bungee games. Moreover, there is a high-rise Reverse Bungee machines in amusement parks which will allow you to be launched in the air and then use their parachute to glide while in game.

Interestingly, PUBG Mobile has finally brought the Death Replay to the game that is giving players a chance to observe how they were killed. The Colorblind Mode in the new update has updated the Graphics Settings.

Recommended Reading: 7 Best Games like PUBG (PlayerUnknown’s Battleground)