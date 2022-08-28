Netflix likely testing a new feature for its gaming

Netflix will let you compete in leaderboards against other users and even invite them to online games on the platform’s games.

The series is divided between two timelines. Scenes from 2022 in New Raccoon City with Jade’s father and sister Billy Jade’s tour of post-apocalyptic London is depicted in scenes set in 2036.

New Raccoon City is a production based on the Resident Evil video game franchise. The narrative of Jade, who wants to share her terrible truths, is taken up by Umbrella Corporation. Andrew Dabb, the producer of Supernatural, is in charge of the direction.

Netflix intends to continue investing on mobile games to keep its subscriber community engaged, and they want to invest in many more titles that will be available by the end of the year, as well as enable games amongst their users and give Leaderboards.

As per rumors, Netflix is working on competitive play and leaderboards, and that some titles have distinct game IDs so that the community may select their fake names.

“We are constantly striving to improve our users’ experience of the service and are investigating alternative features to extend the Netflix mobile gaming experience,” says Kumiko Hidaka, a Netflix representative told sources.

According to the newly discovered code, the user’s original profile name or symbol will not be accessible within Netflix Games, which is an important privacy protection for any online gaming platform. Game handles originally appeared in Into The Breach in mid-July, and since then, titles such as Bowling Ballers, Mahjong Solitaire, and Heads Up! have added support for unique usernames. A different piece of the code mentions users having an online badge on their profile and being able to invite other Netflix Games users to a multiplayer game.

Recent developments show that Netflix aims to expand its gaming experiment, which is presently confined to single-player titles.