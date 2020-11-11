Realme 7 Pro & C15 Along with Four AIOT Products Hit the Market Realme is offering all of these products at a Discounted Prices on Daraz 11.11





The young smartphone brand realme has always brought about advanced and smart products for its youth. Keeping in sight the changes in technology has come up with six new trendy products launched on November 2, 2020, at Royal Palm Country Club, Lahore.

Many renowned tech brands, media outlets, and artists such as Imran Abbas, Alizay Shah, Nimra Khan, and Anamta Qureshi attended the event. We were there too, you can find the event coverage on our Facebook Page. The event was started by introducing all six new products to the audience by explaining its features in detail.

Realme brings two new phones; the fastest charging phone 7Pro in Pakistan and the 6000mAh powerhouse realme C15. 7pro is available in two colors, mirror blue, and mirror silver while realme C15 with geometric gradient design in marine blue and seagull silver colors.

Realme’s 65W SuperDart Charge 7 Pro charges the phone battery to 100% in only 34 minutes. It is for only PKR 54,999 but on pre-orders at Daraz, you can get the device at only PKR 51,999 plus FREE realme buds air pro. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mobile Platform and a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Fullscreen makes the phone trendy and gives it a younger look. 64MP Quad Camera with the Sony IMX682 sensor and a 32MP In-display Selfie Camera is upgraded with 64MP Pro Nightscape Mode to give ultra-Nightscape videos. 7 Pro is also the first smartphone to pass TÜV Rheinland Smartphone Reliability Verification.

The realme C15 with 6000mAh Mega Battery is available at only PKR 24,999 (4GB + 64GB) & PKR 22,999 (3GB + 64GB) exclusively on Daraz. The phone supports Reverse Charging and a 57-Day Super Long Standby. It has a 16.5cm (6.5”) Mini-drop Fullscreen with 88.7% Screen-to-body Ratio which is best for watching movies and playing games. The Instant Fingerprint Sensor and the Ultra-wide Quad Camera with Nightscape Mode and 8MP Selfie Camera match the youth style. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 11nm Octa-core 64bits Processor can handle most mid-to-heavy applications and games.

realme has introduced four smart products in category N. realme watch S is a trendy but economical smartwatch, available for only PKR 12,499. It comes with a 1.3” touch screen round dial and is equipped with auto-brightness. The 16 sports modes make it best for a healthier. Its aluminum case and magnetic charging makes it user friendly and gives real-time heart and oxygen monitor which expands into the smart lifestyle category.

realme buds air pro are available at only PKR 13,999 with noise cancellation ability and water-resistance. Another product for the smart lifestyle is the realme sonic electric toothbrush available at only PKR 24,999. It has High-Frequency Sonic Motor that drives the brush hair, converting water and toothpaste into tiny bubbles for deep cleaning. The 800mAh battery capacity gives a 130-day battery life and only needs 3 charges a year.

Security is a great concern in today’s world. realme presents Realme Smartcam 360, available at PKR 6,999 which gives clear footage with a higher dynamic range. Its noise reduction algorithms also preserve image details in poor light environments. The camera also supports voice talkback, 128 GB memory card expansion, and a professional-grade WiFi chip.

realme is gearing up for Daraz 11.11 sale which will be live from 11 to 17 November. All these newly launched products will be available at exclusive rates at Daraz 11.11. So do not miss this chance to grab your trendy products!