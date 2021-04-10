Realme 8 5G is Coming on April 21 with 48MP Triple Camera

Realme has introduced the Realme 8 last month, and today the company revealed it will unveil the 5G variant on April 21. This announcement comes from Realme’s Thai branch, which posted a short video on its official Facebook account revealing the Realme 8 5G’s design.

Realme 8 5G is Coming on April 21 with a 48MP Triple Camera

According to the official, the 5G variant will come with a 48MP main camera on its back. On the other hand, the 4G model had come with a 64MP quad-camera, the 5G version will have one less shooter on its rear panel. Moreover, the smartphone will pack a punch-hole display.

The phone has appeared on Geekbench and FCC listings as well. The listings revealed that the phone will come with Dimensity 700 SoC and 8GB RAM. Moreover, the phone will run Android 11 out of the box. It will come with a massive 5,000 mAh battery, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Additionally, the phone will have a 6.5″ FullHD+ 90Hz LCD display. The phone will support 18W charging support.

There are some reports claiming that the 5G variant will be a rebranded V13 5G announced in China last month. All the above-mentioned specs match with the V13 5G. Besides, the thickness (8.5mm) and weight (185 grams) of the Realme 8 5G are also the same as the V13 5G’s. The only difference between both phones is an NFC chip, which is not present on the V13 5G.

Check Also: Realme Unveils 108MP Camera For Upcoming Realme 8 Series