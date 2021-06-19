realme Brings Jaw Dropping Discounts on Daraz Mobile Week 2021

The month of June is getting more excited for realme fans as the company has brought in fantastic discounts and offers for the Daraz Mobile Week 2021. Being the biggest week for consumer technology products, realme is bringing exclusive discounts, offers and a realme Super Brand Day to be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 – where the discounts for realme fans shall hit fever pitch.

The name realme is synonymous with bringing chic, trendy and affordable devices for its fans. Therefore, people can get their hands on all their favourite realme smartphones and realme AIoT devices during the Daraz Mobile Week for exclusive discounts.

Smartphones

realme fans are in for a surprise as the bundles and price drops are quite a steal!

The realme 8 – a true gaming beast with the MediaTek Helio G95 processor and 64MP rear camera comes with a special giveaway of realme Band, all for PKR 39,999/-

Another exciting price comes on the realme 7 Pro for PKR 39,999/- instead of its original price of PKR 49,999/

For the realme Super Brand Day, an exclusive price drop is happening on realme C21 that will cost PKR 19,999/- all the way down from PKR 24,999/-. This jaw dropping price drop is everything people were waiting for, and Daraz Mobile Week is the perfect chance to get your hands on it.

AIoT

There are tons of special offers on AIoT products as well.

realme Buds Air Pro will be available for only PKR 12,999/- instead of the original price of PKR 13,999/-

realme Power Bank 2 now comes for PKR 2,900/- instead of PKR 3,499/-

realme Band is priced at PKR 2,999/- down from PKR 3,999/-

realme Buds Wireless Pro comes for PKR 8,399/-, a reduction from PKR 9,999/-

realme Smart Scale is now available for PKR 4,799/-

realme Buds Q for PKR 3,299/-

realme Watch for PKR 9,999/-

realme Buds Air 2 for PKR 7,999/-

The Mobile Week 2021 is one of Daraz.pk’s biggest campaigns this year with realme capturing eyeballs with its amazing discounts, offers and price drops. So, make the most of Daraz Mobile Week 2021 and get your entire realme collection in place now!



