Realme C11 launched with MediaTek G35 SoC at PKR 16,999 The Phone will be Available Only in Rs. 16,499 at Daraz Flash Sale Tonight

realme Pakistan revealed its second C series phone in 2020. The realme C11 is an entry-level smartphone. Launching Today & will be on Hot Sale Price 16,499 on Daraz from 9pm-12pm. The realme C11 is one of the first smartphones, housed with new MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. C11 is powered by the MediaTek G35 SoC, a chip designed for gaming on a budget smartphone.

The realme C11 is priced at Rs. 16,999 with the flash sale price for today at 164,999 is introduced in a single 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. However, the device has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. It is available in two colour options – Mint Green and Pepper Grey. Which will be available for sale by July 23, 2020

Starting with the display of the device, the realme C11 flaunts a 6.52-inch HD+ mini-drop display with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio and a 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution. The display of the device is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The device measures 164.4×75.9×9.1mm and weighs in at 196 grams.

On its rear is perhaps the most attractive feature of the phone. It has a tidy-looking back panel, one that highlights what realme calls as a Geometric Art Design. The panel also sports a texture that should help users in terms of grip.

For the photography enthusiasts out there, the Realme C11 comes with a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4. At the front, the realme C11 sports a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

The back panel of the device also sports a dual-camera setup, housed in a modern square-like module. Note that the phone is the first one from the brand to wear a new camera layout. The realme logo can be seen as well.

Other key camera features include portrait mode, chroma boost, “slo-mo” video, and the capability to shoot 1080p videos. Meanwhile, the handset’s selfie snapper features a 5MP wide sensor.

On the software side of things, the realme C11 reports the latest Android 10 OS with the company’s in-house realme UI skin baked on top of it. Coming to the battery of the device, the C11 boasts a massive 5,000mAh battery, which has scope for 10W charging over a micro USB port.