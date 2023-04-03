After weeks of teasers, Realme finally announced its GT Neo 5 SE in China. The new device shares some of its key specs with the regular GT Neo5. However, there are three key differences including chipset, camera and battery departments.
Realme GT Neo 5 SE is Now Official with SD 7+ Gen 2 and 100W Charging
First of all, the newly launched phone comes with a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with a 2772 x 1240 px resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera placed in the punch hole cutout. Moreover, the phone has an under-display fingerprint scanner.
Additionally, the phone comes with Qualcomm’s latest 7-series chipset – the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 alongside up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. At the back, you will get a triple camera setup. The camera department features a 64MP main sensor alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a 2MP microscope lens.
The other notable difference between the GT Neo 5 and the new SE model are the battery capacity and charging speeds. The SE model brings a 5,500 mAh capacity vs 5,000 mAh on the GT Neo 5 and charges at 100W speeds compared to the GT Neo 5’s 150W solution.
On the software side, the phone comes with Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI 4.0. Realme GT Neo 5 SE comes in blue and black colours. Pricing in China starts at CNY 2,099 ($305) for the 8/256GB trim and tops out at CNY 2,799 ($406) for the 16GB RAM and 1TB storage version. Open sales in China will start on April 10. We are not sure about its availability in other markets yet. But we will update you as soon as we will get more information about it.
