Realme Narzo 30 Launched with Powerful 5000mAh Battery and 48MP Massive Camera

The Realme Narzo 30 series seems to be heading in the opposite direction. First, we’ve seen the Narzo 30 Pro and Pro 5G high-end models, and now we have the basic version, the Narzo Vanilla 30. The phone comes with the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and a smooth 90Hz display. Here are the full specifications of the device:

Realme Narzo 30 Specifications:

At the front fitted an LCD with a resolution of 6.5 inches panel and 1080p, but the refresh rate was reduced to 90Hz compared to 120Hz on the Pro edition. With a cornered punch-hole selfie camera, tiny bezels, and a side fingerprint reader, the design has no major difference. However, the back panel has a strip that goes down from the main camera with an arrowhead style.

The big factor is another MediaTek chipset, instead of Dimensity 8ooU, this has an Helio G95 SoC. This includes up to 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage, and an expansion SD card slot. The phone boots Android 11 with software supported by Realme UI 2.0.

The main camera 48MP with a duo of 2MP depth sensors and the macro photograph is fitted on the back. The cameras support UIS Video, Super Nightscape Mode, and 4K recording videos at 30 FPS. The front camera consists of a 16MP Sony IMX471 video recording sensor capable of 1080p.

The 5000 mAh massive battery supports 30W high-speed charging wired via a USB C port. You can charge the battery up to 100% within an hour, reverse wired charging technology is also available. Later this week, the Realme Narzo 30 will be available for sale at $195 (Approximately Rs. 30,000).

