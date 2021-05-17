Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is Coming with 65W Charging

Realme has unveiled its GT line of flagship smartphones earlier this year. Realme GT Neo has launched back in April, and now it looks like a third member might join the Chinese company’s roster. According to the latest reports, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is on the way. If you’re wondering what the Flash in that name stands for, it’s charging as the phone will come with 65W charging.

The previously launched GT Neo only supports 50W fast charging for its 4,500 mAh battery and doesn’t go all the way up to 65W, which is currently the top number for Realme. However, the upcoming model will rectify it.

The rumours are also suggesting that the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is just a GT Neo with 65W charging. The structure of the battery changes too in order to accommodate this. Anyways, if both models bear the same specs, then the upcoming phone will have a Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 12 GB RAM option. Moreover, it will come with a triple camera setup at the back with a 64MP main camera and a 16MP selfie camera.

