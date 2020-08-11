realme Pakistan announces realme Fan festival. Super Products Hot Sale & Fun Campaigns. Save the Date 20.8

With so many exciting activities lined up this whole month of August for realme fans, lifestyle partner of the youth realme Pakistan jumpstarts the realme Fan fest Month with special sales and launch events. In just over a year and a half, realme Pakistan was able to soar because of the overwhelming support it receives from the realme fans. realme is very grateful for the confidence fans gives to their products. This fuels brand to offer more devices that elevate the tech-lifestyle experience of Pakistanis. As gratitude, realme Pakistan bid to spread joy this August through the realme Fan Fest!

realme Pakistan is gearing up for “Super Fan Festival” the biggest online event till now with product launches, brand milestones and exciting giveaways. Amazing discounts will be announced Upto 25% so fans are requested to tune in live on Facebook for updates. realme will be unveiling All new realme C12, Buds Q, Smartwatch, Power bank 2 & back packs for fans this month.

The number of realme’s global mobile phone users exceeded 35 million, an increase of 5 million in two months to 40 million. realme sustained its growth in the first half of this year and plans to achieve 100 million mobile phone sales within 2 to 3 years. realme has announced the “mobile phone + AIoT dual-drive” strategy at the beginning of 2020, and is committed to creating a smart and trendsetting lifestyle for young people with all things connected. In six months, realme has released dozens of AIoT products, and plans to release more than 50 AIoT products in 2020 and more than 100 in 2021.

