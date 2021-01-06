The Realme is all set to launch V15 globally tomorrow (7th January 2021). According to the previous rumors that the phone will come with the support of 50W fast charging. But now the company’s VP Xu Qi Chase has officially confirmed that the smartphone will charge at up to 65W.

The company has shared official teasers for the launch of Realme V15 on Weibo which shows that the launch event will take place in China. The upcoming phone will be powered by the Dimensity 800U chipset that suggests that the Realme’s V15 will be a mid-range handset with outstanding features.

Realme V15 to Feature 65W Fast Charging

The phone will be coming with 2.2 GHz Octa-Core processor under the hood. The device will have a Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen display with a size of 6.5 Inches and a Resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels which indicates that the Realme V15 will be offering a big screen display for the users. The device RAM is 8 gigabytes, which is more than enough to run this handset.

The camera section of the phone is consist of a quad-camera setup while the main sensor is 64 megapixels + 8 megapixels + 2 megapixels + 2 megapixels with LED Flashlight to take pictures at night time. For selfies, the front camera has 32 megapixels. The device has a rear-mounted sensor to secure your data. The powerhouse of the phone is fueled by 4500 mAh battery (Li-Po Non-removable) with the support of 50W charging. You can fully charge your device only in 33 minutes.

