Earlier this month, we got to see the entry-level smartphone Realme C3, now the company is getting ready to introduce the 5G device, as it is aware of the fact that 5G is the future of the mobile.

Most mobile manufacturers are dropping out of the cancelled MWC event, but some companies have decided not to end the story here and the show must go on. Realme is one of those companies. It has decided to schedule an online launch event on February 24.

Realme X50 Pro to Come with 20X Zoom Quad Cameras

The company has announced the event and has landed a page where all the fans will get to preview the teasers of some of the features of the upcoming Realme X50 Pro. Currently, the mobile manufacturer has added a photo teaser, that confirms the existence of quad-cameras on the X50 Pro with support for 20X zoom.

In the above photo, we can see in the grid that there are two more teasers coming, with February 18 and 19 marked “coming soon”. That keeps the fans more excited and anxious.

This upcoming phone will also have Snapdragon 865 chipset for smooth and best performance with the support of Dual Mode 5G, 65W fast charging known as“SuperDart Charge”. The phone will have a 90Hz AMOLED screen. The new Realme X50 Pro handset will also come with the shiny new Realme UI.

There are no more details about the device available online. But we will keep sharing with our readers if we get to know any detail, so stay tuned.

