Reckitt Benckiser Group, makers of leading health and hygiene brands such as Dettol and Harpic, collaborate with WaterAid Pakistan to further their relief efforts to fight COVID-19 in the country. This collaboration includes donating Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and hygiene kits for the protection of healthcare professionals across the country. This further includes creating awareness to educate masses, especially in the rural areas, on preventative measures to protect themselves from contracting COVID-19 as well as viruses and illnesses. This educational effort will be supported by the distribution of soap and the creation of handwashing facilities in various parts of the country.

Reckitt Benckiser Collaborates With WaterAid To Continue Relief Efforts To Fight Covid-19

As the country moves into the fourth month since the outbreak, the curve continues to rise steeply. This is an extremely alarming situation and the need to do aggressive efforts both on an individual as well as the organizational level to stop the spread. The two key priorities right now are to protect Pakistan’s healthcare community, our frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of this virus, and to educate the masses in order to prevent the situation from worsening. This is a national responsibility and an utmost priority to protect the people of Pakistan by equipping them with the right tools that will help them win this battle.

Siddiq Khan, Country Director, WaterAid Pakistan said,

“WaterAid Pakistan is already working extensively with RBPL to educate masses in the rural areas on hand hygiene and proper sanitation practices. It is our responsibility as a nation to provide for the frontline workers and for all those vulnerable members of the society that are affected by CoVid-19. This effort is aimed at reaching out to people across Pakistan in the most adversely affected districts of the country.”

RB Group recently announced a commitment of Rs. 500million for relief efforts to help the country fight the CoVid-19 pandemic. RB stands true to its purpose of Protect, Heal and Nurture by taking vital steps to fight this pandemic since its outbreak in February. The Company has already announced a partnership with the Ministry of Health to serve the country to spread public service messages to help the people of Pakistan. The Company also has donated its products to several NGOs for their ration drives across the country.