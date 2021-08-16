Pakistan launches Pak Covid-19 Vaccination Pass App

The Pak Covid-19 Vaccination Pass App has been launched, which will aid in the detection of fraudulent vaccination certificates and the facilitation of infected individuals.

According to the NCOC, citizens may now use the “Vaccination Pass App,” a digital wallet for COVID-19 vaccination certificates, to check the authenticity of their certificates.

NCOC in collaboration with NADRA (@NadraMedia) has launched Pak COVID-19 Vaccination Pass App, a digital wallet for COVID-19 vaccination certificate pic.twitter.com/htb2KsQPR4 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 14, 2021

The Pak Covid-19 Vaccination Pass App allow users to download and save the Covid immunization certificate they received from NADRA. The digital pass serves as formal proof of immunization against Covid-19, which is necessary for both domestic and foreign travel.

Pakistan’s virus response also made a key decision to speed up the vaccination procedure across the country. The forum stated that the partially vaccination certificate will expire on September 10th, despite the fact that all provinces have been informed of this decision.

The time between the first and second doses of all vaccinations has been lowered from 42 to 28 days, according to the forum. It was decided after consulting with the Ministry of Health and medical professionals.

It was also agreed that all inbound travelers, regardless of category, would be examined before to arrival. Pakistanis, on the other hand, are free to travel to and from countries under category C. On September 15, the worldwide situation will be reviewed.

Pakistan has created three classifications A, B, and C – to cope with the problem, according to a Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) official.

Positive cases rate drops to 6.8 in the last 24 hours in Pakistan

Pakistan recorded 67 deaths in the previous 24 hours on Sunday. According to the NCOC, the country’s positivity rate fell to 6.8% from 8.09 percent the day before.

The NCOC also declared earlier this month that from October 1, only vaccinated people would be allowed to travel by train.

More Vaccine doses are expected this month

Between August 12 and August 22, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will operate eight special flights to transport 10 million doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccinations from China to Pakistan in order to support the government’s continuing preventive and control efforts against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government plans to reach its goal of providing 70 million doses of vaccinations to individuals across the country as part of a major immunization drive.

France protest over COVID-19 vaccination pass continues

For the fifth Monday in a row, protesters took to the streets of France to protest the country’s pass sanitaire, or health pass, which is now required for everyday activities.

More than 250,000 people were anticipated to attend about 200 demonstrations. Protesters accuse the administration of underestimating the numbers and downplaying the severity of the situation.

Download Now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=pk.gov.nadra.nims.certificate&hl=en_US&gl=US