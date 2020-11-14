In the present time, the technology has reached the uncharted levels. The modern cameras are packed with scintillating features. Even flagship smartphone cameras have the capacity to compete with DSLRs. Also renowned brands like Samsung, Huawei etc. offer a number of extra camera features such as the ability to record slow-motion videos

Unfortunately, this slow-motion video recording doesn’t come built-in on every android phone. So as an Android user, are you might get dishearted for not being able to record slow-motion videos. But you don’t need to worry as we have a solution for you. With the passing time, the Google Play Store has come up with a number of apps that can assist in making slow-motion videos. So in this article, I would tell you how to record slow-motion by original phone settings and by using third-party apps.

How to Record Slow-motion Videos on Android Devices?

Using Original Phone Settings:

If you own a flagship phone or a new smartphone from companies like Samsung or Huawei, then slow-mo option might already be available in-camera settings. You just need to open those settings and tap on slow-mo. Afterwards, you will be asked about the desired speed in which you want to record like 0.5x, 0.25x, 0.125x etc. Choose the speed and start recording videos in slow-motion.

Using a Third-Party App:

There are a huge number of third-party apps available on Play store. But I am going to tell you about the best slow-motion app for android. As we have already researched about it and one of our previously published articles is about best slow-mo apps for android.

Therefore, I am going to recommend the Slow Motion FX app and elaborate on how it works:

First, visit Google Play store and write Slow Motion Fx in the search bar as shown in the above-mentioned image. Now, Install the app.

After installing now launch the app. The app interface would appear in moments as shown in the image.

Click on the slow-motion FX slug and two black blocks will appear prompting you to select any one of them. The first block asks to record a new movie in slow motion.

By clicking the other block you will be directed to your video gallery as shown in the above-stated image. Now you can choose any video on which you wish to apply the slow-motion effects.

After choosing any video, another block will appear as shown in the image asking you to choose the editing method. There is a simple method which alters a video in one constant speed while there is an advanced option as well which encompasses multiple speed changing points.

Choose the desired method and start editing.

