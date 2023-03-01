Advertisement

Redmi is the first brand that launches a phone with 200W charging. Now, just after four months, Redmi has introduced 300W fast charging technology. The Xiaomi subsidiary revealed a phone can charge from 0 to 100% in under five minutes.

Redmi Introduces 300W Fast Charging Which Fills A Phone Battery in 5 Minutes

The brand used a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery smartphone with a 4,100 mAh battery (the original version has a dual 4,300 mAh cell) in a controlled environment. It took 2 minutes 11 seconds for the device to reach 50%, and just shy of five minutes the battery was at 100%.

Although Redmi claims its charger is capable of charging up to 300W, it only hits about 290W during the charging process. That’s a pretty impressive feat regardless and beats the company’s previous record of charging the Note 12 Discovery Edition in nine minutes at 240W.

300W is the theoretical max the charger and the battery can reach, but the device is capping out for safety reasons. The adapter itself comes with Double GaN technology and has “more than 50 safety protections” but still retains a small size, Redmi said.

However, the Xiaomi brand did not say when we’ll see an actual smartphone with the technology hit the open market. You can check out more details about this technology by watching this video,

