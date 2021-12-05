We’ve been hearing about the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi K50 series for a few months now. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding the launch date of the series. But now, according to a reliable tipster, Digital Chat Station says the Redmi K50 lineup is going to launch by the end of February 2022. During the same period last year, the Redmi K40 series was also launched.

Additionally, the Redmi K50 series will consist of four models, likely named K50, K50 Pro, K50 Pro+, and K50 Gaming. Among all, Redmi K50 Pro+ will be the most powerful smartphone in the series.

Xiaomi Redmi K50 Series to Launch in February 2022

The Redmi K50 Pro+ is expected to be powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. Whereas the K50 Pro will have the Snapdragon 870 chip at the helm. The vanilla K50 and K50 Gaming, on the other hand, will come with the Dimensity 7000 and Dimensity 9000, respectively.

Furthermore, the Redmi K50 series phones will also run MIUI 13 out of the box. The phones will also come with in-display fingerprint scanners.

The Redmi K50 Gaming is rumoured to feature a 64MP primary camera and ship with a 5,000 mAh battery. On the other hand, K50 Pro+ will come with a 108MP primary camera joined by a periscope telephoto unit.

Some reports also claim that the Redmi K50 series will come with 100W charging and IP68 dust and water resistance. But we will get more official information in the coming days.

