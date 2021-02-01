Report: China to Send its Most Advanced Frigate Warship to Pakistan

China has reported sending the second Type 054A/P frigate to Pakistan . The innovatively progressed warship is required to upgrade Pakistan’s maritime protection and prevention/deterrence abilities altogether.

The event denotes the completion of 70 years of Pakistan-China conciliatory and diplomatic relations based upon outstanding obligations of fellowship and trust, as per an assertion the Pakistan Navy sent to the Global Times at almost the same time.

The Pakistan Navy has gotten developed four Type 054A/P frigates from China since 2017, with the primary ship launched back in August 2020.

As revealed by Geo News, the launch of the second Type 054A/P frigate was held at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard in Shanghai.

Contrasted to the past Chinese frigates, the new form has better air guard ability. It is outfitted with an improved radar framework. More powerful rockets measure with a more drawn outreach, Zhang said, noting that the Type 054A frigate likewise has a-list secrecy capacity.

As indicated by the Pakistan Navy proclamation, all the ships are being conveyed according to the arranged timetable.

As indicated by Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi in a new selective meeting, these warships will be the absolute most innovatively progressed foundation of the Pakistan Navy Surface Fleet, furnished with the advanced surface, subsurface, and hostile to air weapons, sensors and battle the executive’s frameworks.

“These boats will help [the] power of our armada and altogether add to keeping up harmony and security in the locale,” he said.

Zhang Junshe, the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times in a past meeting that the Type 054A, on which the Type 054A/P is based, is China’s most advanced frigate.

