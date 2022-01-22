Riot Games Inc, the maker of the popular video game “League of Legends,” has used a Vietnam-based mobile app developer, Imba Technology, of copying from its game and infringe its copyrights. In a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court, Riot said Imba Technology Co Ltd’s “I Am Hero: AFK Tactical Teamfight” copies characters, text, and other features from “League of Legends,” which it says attracts more than 100 million players per month.

Riot Games Sues Imba Technology over Alleged ‘League of Legends’ Swindle

Riot Games also said that the name of Imba’s game is a reference to the “League of Legends” spinoff “Teamfight Tactics,” that Imba sponsors “League of Legends” tournaments, and that “Imba” is itself a reference to language in Riot’s game.

The complaint said Imba, a unit of Singapore-based Suga Pte Ltd, copied paragraphs of text from “League of Legends” verbatim, in addition to using characters with nearly identical visual designs, names, abilities and background stories to heroes from Riot’s game.

Riot said it sent Imba a cease-and-desist letter in December, but Imba responded by denying infringement.

Riot asked the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to block sales of Imba’s game and for money damages and attorneys’ fees.

Suga didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Riot or its attorneys.

On the other hand, Krafton Inc, the maker of the popular battle royale game “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” sued a different Singapore-based company in Los Angeles earlier this month for allegedly ripping off its game, as well as Apple Inc and Google LLC for distributing it.

Source: Reuters