Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known professionally as Snoop Dogg, is a famous American rapper, songwriter, media personality, and entrepreneur. He has gained immense popularity because of his brilliant humor and rap songs. The insider for Call of Duty Tom Henderson says that Snoop Dogg is being considered as a new operator for both Warzone and Vanguard.

Even though this idea sounds crazy on paper, Henderson made sure to say that he was “not joking” when he talked about it. Activision didn’t give any further information about when Snoop might show up in either game, but the fact that this information has started to leak could mean that Activision will say something about it soon.

Rumors Suggest Snoop Dogg Might be Coming to Call of Duty

So, there is a strong chance that world-famous rapper Snoop Dogg would be coming to Call of Duty at some point. Snoop’s appearance in Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard would be in line with some of the weird crossovers that each game has had recently. This idea might sound crazy at first but when the game comes out, we won’t know for sure how Snoop Dogg will look in it.

Over the years, Snoop Dogg has been very vocal about how much he loves video games. Due to this, he has been featured in games like Def Jam, Madden, NHL, and True Crime. Snoop has been a part of Call of Duty in the past. In Call of Duty: Ghosts, he was a multiplayer arena announcer that fans could get for free as a DLC item. snoop Dogg, on the other hand, seems like he would be very willing to be an operator in Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard if Activision wanted him to be in one of them. Anyway, we will have to see what happens and how the popular rap star would be featured in Call of Duty.

