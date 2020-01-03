Pakistan’s Drama Industry not only produce visual masterpieces but they also take special care of their background Sound Tracks. These Pakistani Drama’s OST sometimes becomes even more popular than a drama serial itself. Here are the 5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019. Enjoy the tracks while you go through it!

1.Do Bool

Drama serial ‘Do Bool’ is no doubt a super hit drama of 2019. But it won’t be wrong if I say that its OST ‘Jaa Tujhe Maaf Kia’ got even more popularity. The deep-meaning lyrics and soft music of the OST make it a very heart-touching and emotional song.

Singer’s: Nabeel Shaukat & Aima Baig

Composer: Naveed Naushad

Lyricist: Naveed Naushad & Imran Raza

2.Meray Pass Tum Ho

OST ‘Meray Pass Tum Ho’ will definitely make you remember all your ‘Exs’. It is a magical composition and so far the saddest Pakistani love song. The fact that it is sung by Sir Rahat Fateh Ali Khan leaves no room for further explanation.

Vocals: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Composer: Naveed Naushad

Lyricist: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

3.Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

The OST ‘Ranja Ranja Kardi’ is a beautiful composition of Urdu and Punjabi, with beautifully written lyrics. The song comprises of both the low and upbeats that adds that extra hype to its impact on the listeners. Also, the use of traditional instruments like Tabla develops a cultural affiliation with the song.

Singer: Rahma Ali Muqaddraan / Saania

Compose & Lyrics: Sami Khan

4.Tajdeed E Wafa

OST of ‘Tajdeed e Wafa’ is a very soft, romantic song. It is sung by Amanat Ali & Dania Farooq’s perfect duo. The music composition comprises of slow and fast beats that make it a very heart-breaking and enthusiastic song at the same time.

Singer: Amanat Ali & Dania Farooq

Composer: Naveed Nashad

Lyrics: Imran Raza

5.Alif Allah Aur Insaan

‘Alif Allah Aur Insaan’ is a beautifully sung song having a combination of low and high beats creating a greater audio impact. The lyrics are one with deep meaning pressing on self-realization and spirituality.

Singer: Shafqat Amanat Ali

Lyrics: Ahsan Talish