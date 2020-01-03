5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019

Romantic, Sad And Heart-Touching Pakistani Songs

Aiza Riaz Butt Last Updated: Jan 4, 2020
1 minute read

Pakistan’s Drama Industry not only produce visual masterpieces but they also take special care of their background Sound Tracks. These Pakistani Drama’s OST sometimes becomes even more popular than a drama serial itself. Here are the 5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019. Enjoy the tracks while you go through it!

1.Do Bool

5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019
PC: Youtube

Drama serial ‘Do Bool’ is no doubt a super hit drama of 2019. But it won’t be wrong if I say that its OST ‘Jaa Tujhe Maaf Kia’ got even more popularity. The deep-meaning lyrics and soft music of the OST make it a very heart-touching and emotional song.

Singer’s: Nabeel Shaukat & Aima Baig

Composer: Naveed Naushad

Lyricist: Naveed Naushad & Imran Raza

 

2.Meray Pass Tum Ho

5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019
PC: Brandsnario

OST ‘Meray Pass Tum Ho’ will definitely make you remember all your ‘Exs’. It is a magical composition and so far the saddest Pakistani love song. The fact that it is sung by Sir Rahat Fateh Ali Khan leaves no room for further explanation.

Vocals: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Composer: Naveed Naushad

Lyricist: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

 

3.Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019
PC: entertainmentpakistan

The OST ‘Ranja Ranja Kardi’ is a beautiful composition of Urdu and Punjabi, with beautifully written lyrics. The song comprises of both the low and upbeats that adds that extra hype to its impact on the listeners. Also, the use of traditional instruments like Tabla develops a cultural affiliation with the song.

Singer: Rahma Ali Muqaddraan / Saania

Compose & Lyrics: Sami Khan

 

4.Tajdeed E Wafa

5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019
PC: entertainmentpakistan

OST of ‘Tajdeed e Wafa’ is a very soft, romantic song. It is sung by Amanat Ali & Dania Farooq’s perfect duo. The music composition comprises of slow and fast beats that make it a very heart-breaking and enthusiastic song at the same time.

Singer: Amanat Ali & Dania Farooq

Composer: Naveed Nashad

Lyrics: Imran Raza

 

5.Alif Allah Aur Insaan

5 Best OST Of Pakistani Dramas From 2019
PC: Hum Tv

‘Alif Allah Aur Insaan’ is a beautifully sung song having a combination of low and high beats creating a greater audio impact. The lyrics are one with deep meaning pressing on self-realization and spirituality.

Singer: Shafqat Amanat Ali

Lyrics: Ahsan Talish

Aiza Riaz Butt

I am a proud Pakistani and an ambitious student who is determined to become a socio-religious revolutionist in the long-run. My relation with the world of technology is not only interest-based but it is our family business and that gives me a double affiliation with it. Hope my words provide you with blessed knowledge. Feel free to hit me up if you have any queries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker