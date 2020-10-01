Good Lock App Suite is Samsung’s one of the most popular apps. It is a somewhat powerful app for Samsung devices, while the app does not act as a system; it is an optional accessory for Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets with a variety of powerful features.

It includes UI tweaking, how to theme and other variety of customization options. As per the news records, it is not a new app, and it was launch back in 2016. However, with the support for Android 10 and One UI 2.0, Samsung updated its device, Good Lock, on February 3, 2020.

Samsung Customizes More Modules for its Good Lock app Suite

Samsung Good Lock can do a variety of tasks. Good Lock app suite gives extra customization modules for S Pen users, Samsung Keyboard typing and those who want to play with their display screens.

Good Lock brings a variety of features for almost all the sections of the Samsung Operating System. It includes QuickStar for speedy settings, LockStar for screen lock and unlock. You can also switch the recent app with the help of Task Changer, NavStar for the navigation bar and One Hand Operation for controlling navigation gestures.

This Samsung Good Lock module is straightforward to use. You choose the arrangement you want. You can alter the look of the Recent Apps menu by using Task Changer. They offer simple six options. Along with the new options like Slim List and Regular list old options like Vertical Stack are also applicable.

Further, for multi-window experience MultiStar customization option is available. Just by using and long-pressing the recent app button, you can set any app to launch a multi-window quickly.

Additionally, just like Android’s picture-in-picture mode, you can open it in split-screen view or pop up view.

NotiStar is one of the most potent Samsung Good Lock features existing. By using this, you can easily filter the apps you want notifications from or blacklist. You can easily add the filter that includes a specific type of keywords. You can say, get the SMS notifications but only if they contain the word “emergency.

Also Read: Samsung W21 ( 5G) Gets the Certification