Samsung fixes screen flickering glitches for Galaxy S22 Ultra

The flagship Galaxy S22 series was recently launched globally and the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra has already begun to cause problems for consumers. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has been reported to have screen flickering issues.

Several users have reported display problems on the dedicated Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra subreddits, with weird bands spanning the length of the screen (via 9to5Google). A few similar elements appear to emerge from the comments on these topics. To begin with, these unusual bands have only been seen on Exynos devices so far, not on Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-based phones now on the market in the United States and other regions. It also appears that particular screen combinations cause similar issues, implying that the issue is with the new AMD GPU rather than the display.

If you have an Exynos #GalaxyS22Ultra pls check if your device is affected by this bug, too.

(Notice the graphic glitches/artifacts on lock screen clock.)

Seems to be a widespread issue now.

Reproduce steps in comments. pic.twitter.com/gjznCHTTX2 — Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) February 22, 2022

When the resolution is set to WQHD and the Screen mode is set to Natural, the problem arises. The flicker occurs while playing YouTube videos or unlocking the smartphone after these settings are enabled.

Here’s a Fix

Samsung recommends that users use S22 Ultra in Full HD+ resolution and Vivid screen mode until an official repair is announced. It also advises people to keep their smartphones up to date. Users may adjust the display settings by going to Settings -> Display -> Screen Mode or Screen Resolution and selecting the suggested option.

For the time being, if you buy an Exynos-based S22 Ultra and notice display distortion, consider changing the colour and resolution settings. While you wait for additional information, it could be enough to keep the phone functional.